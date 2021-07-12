US begins to ease Venezuela sanctions allowing propane deals

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The U.S. government has begun to ease the crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration against Venezuela by allowing companies to export propane to the troubled South American country, a step that could mitigate a shortage that has pushed people to cook on charcoal or wood grills. The long-awaited first policy reversal of the Biden administration toward Venezuela was announced Monday. It comes as the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro has taken steps to signal it is willing to engage with Washington. But the strategic move was announced on the same day opposition leaders claimed to have been the targets of Maduro’s security forces.