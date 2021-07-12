Western Wisconsin Bucks super fan enjoying this historic run

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - In 1971, the Milwaukee Bucks claimed the lone title in franchise history. Not many can remember that day 50 years ago, but one Onalaska man does and through 50 years of fandom, he's ready to see the culmination of all the Bucks hard work pay off.

Bill Flaherty, 68 years old, has been a Bucks fan since he was a kid.

"I watched a lot of basketball with dad. I guess I always just enjoyed basketball."

Living three hours from Milwaukee, Flaherty is a season ticket holder and has never made the drive across the state for the NBA Finals until now.

"It's about time. I've been going to Milwaukee for 50 years, since I was 16. I knew that at some point we're gonna have a team that's gonna be able to do it. We've got it. It's not even a question, we've had the best record in the league the last two years," said Flaherty.

Bill in enjoying this new era of Bucks basketball and hopes are high for the end of the 2021 season.

"We've got a good chance. Giannis obviously got hurt, he's playing through it. Kareem use to play through it. That's what it takes. Hopefully this is the year," Flaherty added.

The Bucks currently trail the Phoenix Suns, 2-1 in the series.