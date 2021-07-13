5 killed in crane collapse at residential tower in Canada

KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police say five people died when a crane collapsed at a 25-story residential tower. Authorities said Tuesday that four men were confirmed dead as a result of the crane collapse Monday in Kelowna, 241 miles (390 kilometers) east of Vancouver. A fifth man buried in the rubble is presumed dead. The collapse knocked out power for most of the city’s downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area.