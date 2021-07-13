Albania ex-vice interior minister arrested for abuse of post

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian law enforcement authorities say they have arrested a former deputy interior minister on corruption accusations. A statement Tuesday from the Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime says Rovena Voda was put under house arrest for allegedly taking bribes to favor a person seeking a position as a public official. No more details were given. Voda was deputy interior minister from 2017 until 2020. Newly formed judicial institutions established to address corruption in post-communist Albania are this year filing launching suits or putting under arrest many former senior officials. Corruption is widely seen as hurting Albania’s democratic, economic and social development.