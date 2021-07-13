AP Interview: EPA water chief on clean water protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency’s new water director says the agency will engage with all stakeholders before rewriting the contentious Clean Water Act, which defines which waterways qualify for federal protection. Radhika Fox says in an interview with the Associated Press that the agency won’t get to a rule that lasts beyond one administration without understanding its effects on the ground. Donald Trump’s administration had scaled back protections that had been expanded under Barack Obama. The Biden administration is expected to again rewrite the rule. Fox joins the agency as water issues have become a priority under President Joe Biden.