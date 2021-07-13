Bank of England ditches dividend limits on UK banks

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has ditched limits on banks to pay dividends to their shareholders that were introduced at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic as part of a package of measures to shore up the British economy. The bank’s Financial Policy Committee, which monitors risks to financial stability, said Tuesday that the limits were “no longer necessary” but stressed that lenders will need to provide ongoing support to the economy, not least because the government is ending its salary support scheme in September and emergency business loans start having to be paid back. The bank halted dividends in the sector in March last year when the pandemic struck, but said in December that banks could pay limited dividends.