Document: Officer used Taser on 75-year-old without warning

DENVER (AP) — Court documents say a Colorado police officer used a Taser on a 75-year-old man without warning less than a minute after he answered his door holding what authorities called a sword-like object. An arrest affidavit was released Tuesday and says the Idaho Springs police officer didn’t issue a warning before using the Taser on May 30. He’s been charged with third-degree assault. The document says the officer told a paramedic that he also punched the man in the back of the head. The man’s attorney says he’s still in the hospital six weeks later after the Taser shock set off a series of health problems, including a stroke.