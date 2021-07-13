DuPont, spinoffs to pay $50M for ‘forever chemical’ cleanup

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Justice says DuPont Co. and two spinoffs will pay at least $50 million to Delaware to help clean up toxic chemicals. News outlets report that it’s the first time the department has resolved environmental damage claims on behalf of the state. The settlement announced Tuesday will pay for environmental restoration, improvement and other natural resource needs. The companies will fund up to an additional $25 million if they settle similar claims with other states for more than $50 million. The settlement resolves their responsibility for damage caused by releases of historical compounds including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. They are sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their longevity in the environment.