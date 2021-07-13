Food Distribution Day coming up on July 16

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Hunger Task Force and Salvation Army of La Crosse County is teaming up for a food distribution event on Friday, July 16.

It's happening at the Salvation Army's warehouse at 434 Nelson Place in La Crosse from 3-4:30 p.m.

As in the past, it is a drive-up, contactless event. Food boxes will be placed in vehicles by volunteers.

Organizers ask that recipients bring a valid ID.

Each food box includes a number of items including canned fruit and vegetables, nuts, cheese, frozen meat, and noodles or rice.

To date, the Salvation Army said these food distribution events have reached more than 500 families and 1,400 individuals.