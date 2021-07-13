GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that preserving voting rights is “a test of our time” as he urges passage of federal legislation to combat efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to ballots.

Biden laid out what the White House called “the moral case” for voting rights in a speech in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Democratic Texas state legislators took dramatic action to stymie their state’s latest effort in a nationwide Republican push to tighten ballot restrictions.

They took flight to Washington to keep the Texas Legislature from a quorum that would allow legislative action.