Great Rivers United Way’s annual day of caring provides volunteer work on nine projects throughout the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way has hosted an annual day of caring since 1995 as a way for the community to come together and work on volunteering projects.

Katie Sparks, Development Director at United Way, said their biggest purpose for this is for donors to be able to connect with where their funding is going.

"We hold big corporate campaigns and volunteers from those campaigns are able to come here to our non-profit partner programs and really see how that funding is being used, where their money is going, and help the community all at the same time," said Sparks.

She explained that four of their long time corporate partners helped them for their annual day of caring including Dairyland Power, Altra Federal Credit Union, Trane, and Kwik Trip. They had 66 volunteers working on nine different projects throughout the community at seven sites working on different projects like painting, landscaping, or cleaning. Volunteers worked at Boy Scouts of America, Family & Children's Center, Hunger Task Force, Independent Living Resources, Wafer Food Pantry, and The Parenting Place.

"The Day of Caring is a great opportunity for our non-profit partners to be able to get some of those projects done that they wouldn't otherwise have the capacity to do. Having these volunteers out helps them accelerate some of those projects they can't afford to have done throughout the year," said Sparks.

The Day of Caring volunteer work valued over $5,000 and 200 hours. One of the sites where they had seven volunteers was The Parenting Place. They worked to organize diapers and toys and clean through things.

Nell Saunders-Scott, Fund Development Director at The Parenting Place, said it is an organization that has been in the community for thirty years and they provide different support programs for both parents and child care providers. She said they have been a partner of United Way for many years.

"United Way's support makes so many things possible for our agency. One of the biggest impacts it has is making it possible for parents to access free programming all year round. Anyone that cares for young kids can come to the Parenting Place and find free programs that will support them and help them give their kids a great start in life," said Saunders-Scott.

She said they were so excited to have volunteers working at the Parenting Place with them on Tuesday.

"Not only because it's a great partnership activity with United Way, but also because it connects us with people that work in local businesses. We love having people here in our building that might not necessarily get to encounter The Parenting Place and get to share what we do. We are so, so grateful for their effort and the work they are doing today to help clean and organize our spaces and help us reset and get ready for the next steps," said Saunders-Scott.