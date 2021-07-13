Haiti seeks 5 fugitives as president killing probe deepens

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government are the latest suspects identified as part of a sweeping investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. The men are among five fugitives whom police say are armed and dangerous as they continued on Wednesday to track down those suspected in the July 7 pre-dawn attack at Moïse’s private home in which his wife, Martine, was injured and airlifted to Miami, where she remains hospitalized. Authorities identified the men as former Sen. John Joël Joseph, Joseph Felix Badio and Rodolphe Jaar.