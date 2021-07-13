Pressured by allies, Biden escalates fight for voting rights

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to lay out the “moral case” for voting rights as he faces growing pressure from civil rights activists and other Democrats.

They want the president to do more to combat efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to ballots.

Meanwhile, Democratic Texas state legislators have decamped to Washington in a dramatic flight to deny home-state Republicans a quorum and stymie their effort to tighten ballot restrictions.

Biden has declared that protecting voting rights is the central cause of his presidency. But political headwinds and an evenly divided Senate have greatly restricted his ability to act.

Biden's much-anticipated speech on voting rights is set for Tuesday afternoon at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

WXOW is carrying the President's speech on our Facebook page at 1:50 p.m.