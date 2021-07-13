Kwik Trip’s new “Brookie Dough” flavor is their first vanilla and chocolate ice cream combination

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Kwik Trip creates special "Brookie Dough" ice cream combining brownies, cookie dough, vanilla and chocolate during National Ice Cream Month.

President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and July 18 is National Ice Cream Day.

Kwik Trip's "Nature's Touch" brand is crafted with local dairy and frozen at their dairy plant in La Crosse.

"It's something we've never done with our ice cream where we blend up vanilla and chocolate and then mix them together," Senior production manager Kyle Schild said. "We've seen good sales from it so far and expecting that to hold."

He said vanilla is still the most popular order.

They make 8,800 gallons of ice cream every day.