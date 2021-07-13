La Crosse City Planners hold public hearing for Capital Improvement Projects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City Planning Commission met on Monday to hold a public hearing to get residents input before budget decisions are made in the next couple of months. The Mayor and La Crosse City Council Members reviewed the latest five-year Capital Improvement Project budget information before opening the floor up to meeting attendees.

Obligated capital requests account for a little over $109 million with budget amendments cutting it down to just over $88 million to fund those requests. With those budget constraints, the council needs to prioritize the project list and make hard decisions for what's best for the City of La Crosse.

Making cuts to the budget is an ongoing process, but the commission needs the public to attend these hearings and reach out to their neighborhood council representatives to ensure their needs and wants are heard. The more public input given, the easier it is for the council to allocate the funds where it's needed most.

One of the organizations at the hearing was the Executive Director for the La Crosse County Historical Society, Peggy Derrick. She made an appeal to the commission to request $60 thousand in funds to match the $60 thousand they will raise to develop a project plan to build or establish a "destination" museum.

This museum will be ideally located near Riverside Park to attract tourists and be a cultural and historical hub for the City of La Crosse. The current museum, The La Crosse Area Heritage Center, was finished during the pandemic in 2020. It is now open with hundreds of exhibits in their building at 506 Main Street.

Although close to the downtown area, it isn't where most tourists or area residents traffic. Plus, the facility doesn't have near enough room to display the thousands of exhibits still in storage. The space of the new museum would have multiple floors with large, open floor plans to make many different galleries that the current museum only has samples currently displayed.

"We know we want it to be a site in the area where visitors come, where passengers on cruise boats get access because those are really the people who are going to pay, " Derrick said. "Essentially I see them as helping pay for what is really a community benefit... which is the museum"

Mayor Mitch Reynolds acknowledges that this project has been in the planning stages for at least five years and agrees with the La Crosse County Historical Society that it would be a great addition, as long as it encompasses all aspects of the city's history and culture.

"If it's done right, if it tells a regional story, if it tells an inclusive story," Mayor Reynolds said. "If we focus on not just the lumber barons and the riverboats but also the native peoples who were here, the history of the people whose stories that are typically not told…I think we can have a really nice destination type of museum, no question"