Low-income seniors eligible for vouchers for fresh fruit and vegetables

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Helping make fresh produce available to low-income seniors this summer is the goal of a program run through a local agency.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is coordinated through the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of La Crosse County, gives low-income seniors vouchers they can use to buy locally grown fruits and vegetables from farmer' markets, roadside stands, or community supported agriculture (CSA) programs.

“We all know how important it is to consume fresh fruits and vegetables. This program not only provides seniors with these important nutrients but also supports our local farmers and produce stands,” said Carissa Pagel-Smith, ADRC Manager.

Eligible La Crosse County residents may request an application by calling the ADRC of La Crosse County at 608-785-5700, stopping by the ADRC of La Crosse County office located on the first floor of the Health & Human Services building (300 4th St N, La Crosse) or visiting the ADRC of La Crosse County website at www.lacrossecounty.org/adrc/meals.

When approved, a set of $25 vouchers is received. They can then be used at one of the following markets:

• Cameron Park Farmer’s Market, Fridays 4:00 PM-7:30 PM & Saturdays 8:00 AM-1:00 PM

• Festival Foods-Holmen, Wednesdays 3:00 PM-7:00 PM

• Festival Foods-Onalaska, Sundays 8:00 AM-1:00 PM

• Hmong Cultural and Community Center, Thursdays 7:00 AM-3:30 PM

• Jolivette Family Farms, Mondays-Fridays 8:00 AM-8:00 PM & Sundays 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

• Traastad Produce Farmstand (All Star Lanes), Saturdays & Sundays 10:00 AM-4:00 PM