Malaysia shuts vaccination center after 204 staff infected

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has shut a mass vaccination center in its worst-hit state after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus. The closure is the first of a vaccination center and came as the country’s new confirmed infections surpassed 11,000 on Tuesday. Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says swift government action has contained the cluster at the Ideal Convention Center in central Selangor state. He says the 204 workers who tested positive had low viral levels, possibly because most have been vaccinated. The center was shut Tuesday for sanitization and is to reopen Wednesday with a new team of workers. Malaysia’s outbreak has worsened despite a lockdown since June 1, but the pace of vaccinations has also picked up.