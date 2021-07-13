Mid-week thunderstorms may be severe.

Seasonal heat today…

Plenty of sunshine and near seasonal temperatures dominated the weather scene today. Highs were in the 70s and 80s, and the humidity was relatively low, but increasing.

Active weather day for Wednesday…

A cold front will be moving into the area for mid-week. It will draw up plenty of moisture and the elements are in place for potential severe t-storms. Damaging winds, heavy rain and potentially large hail are possible with this set up. Tornadoes are not out of the question tomorrow afternoon and into the evening. Two rounds of storms are likely. The first will be later in the morning and early afternoon, then a second round is expected later in the afternoon and evening. The second round would likely be the most powerful, so stay weather aware on Wednesday.

T-storms possible Thursday…

A few more storms are possible into Thursday, but they are likely to be more scattered, and most of the day would be dry. Another dry stretch of weather develops in the wake of this storm system.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season is over, but mold counts will run high for the next several days. Weed pollen season is next on the list, and the numbers are low this week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden