Minnesota enters Olympic break riding 7-game winning streak

NEW YORK (AP) — No team has been playing better than Minnesota the past few weeks as the WNBA enters its monthlong Olympic break. The Lynx are riding a seven-game winning streak and have turned their season around. A big reason for the change has been the addition of Layshia Clarendon, who Minnesota signed after an 0-4 start. During the current winning streak, she’s averaging 14-1 points, 6.4 assists and has shot nearly 63% from the field. The Lynx have climbed the standings and moved up to fourth in the AP power poll this week. Seattle took over the top spot in the poll.