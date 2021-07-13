‘Night Court’ actor Charlie Robinson dies at 75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor who was best known for his long-running role as the court clerk Mac Robinson in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died. He was 75. His manager said Robinson died Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. His many credits ranged from stage productions of “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Fences” to such films as “Secret Santa” and “Miss Lettie and Me.” On television, he also appeared in the acclaimed, but short-lived “Buffalo Bill”; “Home Improvement”; “The Game” and “Hart of Dixie” among other series. The Houston-native’s recent credits include the teleplay “Some Old Black Man” and the stage play “The Last Romance,” co-starring Michael Learned.