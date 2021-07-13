Police: 2 officers on US task force shot outside Baltimore

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — A law enforcement official says two warrant apprehension task force officers were shot and wounded Tuesday while serving a warrant outside a Baltimore-area mall. The official could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, saying preliminary information is that the officers’ injuries are not life-threatening. Baltimore County police say the shooting happened Tuesday outside the Security Square Mall in Woodlawn. Video showed a pickup truck stopped with bullet holes in the driver’s window and windshield. Baltimore Police tweeted that the commissioner responded to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center.