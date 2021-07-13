Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin say a man shot and killed another man at a gas station before fleeing and eventually dying in a shootout with an undercover investigator.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says events unfolded starting about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia.

Schmaling says a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

Schmaling says the gunman shot at another person then drove away.

The sheriff says the man then approached a person filling his car at a Mobil station about 2 miles away. That man was an undercover investigator for the sheriff’s office, and the two men exchanged gunfire, leaving the suspect dead and the investigator wounded.