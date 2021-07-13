Rome court defends murder convictions of 2 U.S. friends

ROME (AP) — A court in Italy is defending its conviction of two young tourists from California for the 2019 murder of an Italian plainclothes police officer on a Rome street. Lawyers for the defendants on Tuesday were provided copies of the written motivation for the Rome court’s May 5 convictions and life sentences for 21-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder and 20-year-old Gabriel Natale-Hjorth. Italian courts must formally detail in writing why they decide on verdicts and punishment, with their rationale forming the basis of eventual appeals by defense or prosecutors. In 346 pages, the court rebuffs defense arguments that the Americans didn’t know Carabinieri Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega was a police officer.