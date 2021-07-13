Storm the Farm trail race registration open

WINONA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The storm trail races are back! After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say they are thrilled to bring back running for a good cause and a good time.

Registration is now open through Jul. 16 for the Storm the Farm fundraiser and trail races. The event is on Jul. 24 at Briggs Outdoors located in Winona.

Organizers Mandy and Bill Hansel said it is great to be back for an in-person event that has a little something for everyone and that running is just a part of it.

"Everybody is there together," Bill Hansel said.

"At the farm, there's pizzas you can buy in advance or there. Everybody hangs out and cheers for everybody. We have yard games so you can play bag toss while others are still running."

The money raised goes to youth mental health resources in the area. The Hansel's said this years funds will go to those programs at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center.

Distances for any type of runner or walker can be done at Storm the Farm:

5K

10K

16K

21K

43K

To register for the event, click here.