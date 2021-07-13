Weisbrod chooses Northern Colorado

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) There's a big mid-summer recruiting commitment.

Aquinas' Jacy Weisbrod will be rainbowing in three's for Division 1 Northern Colorado once her high school career is over.

Weisbrod announced her commitment on her twitter page Tuesday.

The senior-to-be has played an instrumental role in the Blugolds success the last three seasons.

She helped lead Aquinas to a Division 3 state runner-up finish this past season.

Weisbrod averaged 18.5 points and 5 rebounds a game as a junior.

She set Division 3 State Tournament records for three pointers made in a game and in a tournament back in February.