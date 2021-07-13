Turkey protests testing of soccer team at Greek airport

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has summoned the Greek ambassador to complain after the players and coaches of Turkish soccer club Galatasaray canceled a friendly game in Greece and returned to Turkey over a COVID-19 testing dispute. The Galatasaray players flew to Athens from Istanbul on Monday to play an exhibition against Greek champion Olympiakos. Greek authorities said the team members were subjected to COVID-19 tests at the airport despite carrying negative test results with them and were refused entry after they refused to comply with the rules. In their meeting with the Greek ambassador Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Ministry officials “strongly protested” and accused Greek authorities of discrimination, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported.