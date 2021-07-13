Ukraine’s interior minister since 2014 submits resignation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s interior minister says he submitted his resignation but didn’t give any reasons for the decision. A concise statement from Arsen Avakov was posted on the Interior Ministry’s website on Tuesday accompanied by a scanned copy of his resignation letter. In office since 2014, Avakov is the longest-serving interior minister in Ukraine’s post-Soviet history. Parliament must accept the 57-year-old political heavyweight’s resignation, and lawmakers may consider it on Wednesday or Thursday. Avakov has been widely viewed as one of the most influential Cabinet members in Ukraine. He has served as interior minister in four different governments and under two presidents, holding on to the post despite frequent government reshuffles and numerous corruption allegations.