UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore resigns for family health issue

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has accepted the resignation of Henrietta Fore as executive director of UNICEF with deep regret, praising her “inspiring leadership” as head of the U.N. children’s agency. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Tuesday that Guterres “fully understands” Fore’s decision “to devote herself to a family health issue.” She is married and has four children. Fore, an American businesswoman and international development executive who was the first woman to head the U.S. Agency for International Development took up UNICEF’s leadership on Jan. 1, 2018. Guterres thanked Fore for helping improve children’s lives around the world, Haq said.