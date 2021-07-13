Warming up as storms start to brew

Patchy fog has developed this morning – Turn your headlights and travel with care!

Under the summer sunshine, temperatures will soar back into the 80s. This will be the first time at or above average since last Tuesday.

A few thunderstorms will spark up around I-94 this evening. An isolated thundershower will be possible for our northern portions of the Coulee Region.

Severe Weather Day

The more likely chance for widespread severe weather is setting up for tomorrow. The entire News 19 viewing area is under a level 3 risk out of 5. There are a few scenarios setting for tomorrow:

- The first scenario is that showers and thunderstorms could begin as early as the lunch rush. This could bring strong to severe storms early and destabilize the atmosphere. Yet, with this robust system round two of severe weather will still be likely in the late evening hours. Trending towards this scenario, but that can rapidly change.

- The other scenario would keep morning severe storms to the west. Then this would and allowing the atmosphere to bring widespread evening severe weather.

Then scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder will linger into Thursday.

Threats…

Strong to severe storms could pack wind gusts up to 75 mph as the main threat tomorrow. In addition, hail up to an inch in diameter, heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes are possible. Make sure to have several ways to get your weather alerts!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Enjoy the nice weather!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett