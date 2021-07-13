West Virginia opposes Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he will oppose OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan. He argues that his state would get shorted in settlement money even though it has been one of the hardest hit by the opioid epidemic. Purdue’s plan to reorganize into a new entity that helps combat the U.S. opioid epidemic got a big boost last week as 15 states that had previously opposed the new business model gave their support. But some states did not sign onto the proposal. Following a hearing next month, a federal bankruptcy judge will decide whether to confirm the deal.