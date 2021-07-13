Young Mexicans party again, though some line up for vaccine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Young adults in Mexico are coming out to party again, even as the country enters its third wave of coronavirus infections and vaccines haven’t reached those under 30 yet. Federal officials say The number of seriously ill patients aged 60 to 69 has dropped so far this year as the elderly got vaccines. But hospitalizations have more than doubled for those aged 30 to 39, who are only starting to get shots. Only about 40% of Mexico’s adults have received at least one dose. Young people in their 20s are thronging restaurants and street-side beer stands in Mexico City, especially on the weekend. Few wear face masks, and many sing or shout while standing shoulder to shoulder. But young adults are also lining up at vaccination centers, eager to get their dose.