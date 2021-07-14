6th annual Cabaret & Cocktails, tickets still available

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Looking for an excuse to dress up for a night? The 6th annual Cabaret & Cocktails can soon give you that reason.

The group of performers will be putting on a show of over 70 hit songs from the early 1970's on Wednesday, Jul. 21 through Friday, Jul. 24 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center FSPA Lobby.

Maureen Breuer, one of the performers, said it is even more exciting putting to put the show on this year after not being able to last year because of COVID-19.

"The best thing about being back is that we have the best audiences who come to these shows," Breuer said.

"We get so fired up and it's just wonderful. We feed off of that energy. It's a good cause too."

The event is a fundraiser for Viterbo University's Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs. According to organizers, a cash bar will be available each evening.

Tickets are $20 and you can get them by clicking here or by calling 608-796-3100. They are also available in person at the Viterbo box office.