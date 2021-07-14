Afghani man gets life for March stabbing rampage in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 22-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of attempted murder in a knife attack that left seven people injured in a southern Swedish town earlier this year. The Eksjo District Court said Wednesday that Tamin Sultani will be deported after serving his time. He has said he wants to go back to Afghanistan. On March 3, he went on a rampage with a knife in a small town about 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, the second largest city in Sweden where sought asylum in 2016.