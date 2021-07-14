As COVID rises, a vexing hunt for nursing home vaccine stats

WASHINGTON (AP) — With COVID-19 on the rise again and many nursing home staffers unvaccinated, families still lack easy access to crucial Medicare immunization data that will help them pick the right facility for their loved one. Medicare has a “Care Compare” website for consumers that it’s spent years refining. But that’s not where the agency is posting vaccination numbers for residents and staff at individual facilities. Instead Medicare is using a COVID-19 data page more geared to researchers. One way to find the data on that page involves scouring a map for little red dots that represent nursing homes. Or trying to search a giant spreadsheet.