Asian shares mostly track Wall St drop on inflation worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower, tracking a decline on Wall Street, as investors weigh the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and new data pointing to rising inflation. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong but rose in Sydney. Inflation is a concern as investors try to gauge how the Federal Reserve will respond to it. The Labor Department said Tuesday that prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 0.4% and the Dow industrials shed 0.3%. Banks, industrial stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a big share of the decline.