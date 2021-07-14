Attorney General Josh Kaul provides update on clergy abuse investigation

Wis. (WAOW)-- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul provided an update on the ongoing investigation into clergy and faith leader abuse in the state.

Since the beginning of the investigation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has received over 100 reports of abuse by faith and clergy leaders, or how religious organizations responded to reports of abuse.

Some of those claims are against multiple abusers.

Survivors, as well as their families, can call 1-877-222-2620 or report abuse online.

“Victims services specialists are providing a safe, trusted place to report clergy and faith leader abuse. Many survivors have made reports, and some survivors are reporting abuse for the first time,” said Attorney General Kaul. “These reports are a critical part of our review of clergy and faith leader abuse.”

Through the initiative, the DOJ wants to provide confidential means for: