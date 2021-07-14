Authorities ask for help in finding missing 16-year-old Iowa girl

LANSING, Iowa (WXOW) - Authorities in northeastern Iowa have asked for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since July 7.

The Lansing-New Albin Police Department is looking for Jean Clements. They posted a picture and description of her on their Facebook page and the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

She is white, 5-feet-5 inches tall, with dark brown/black hair, and brown eyes. No clothing description was provided.

The post said that she may be in the Sparta, Wisconsin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing-New Albin Police Department at 563-538-4757 or the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office at 563-568-4521.