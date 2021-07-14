Autopsy: Teenage girl died from dog attack on Navajo Nation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An autopsy confirms that a 13-year-old girl was killed by a pack of dogs while taking a walk near her family’s home on the Navajo Nation. Medical examiners say Lyssa Rose Upshaw had extensive injuries that were consistent with canine teeth marks. The autopsy was released this week in response to a public records request from The Associated Press. Upshaw’s death on May 16 in Fort Defiance was classified as accidental. It has sparked renewed discussion about penalties for vicious dog attacks on the reservation. At least a handful of deaths on the Navajo Nation have been blamed on dog attacks, and countless other people have been injured.