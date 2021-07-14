Bennett: Israel could beat COVID-19 variant without lockdown

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says his country can beat the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus without a national lockdown. He told reporters on Wednesday that a shutdown is a “last resort,” but that depends on people complying with new rules to wear masks indoors. He spoke as new infections climbed to more than 700 a day on Wednesday. Most are mild cases and hospitalizations remain low. More than 5.7 million people of Israel’s population of 9.3 million have been vaccinated at least once. Some 5.2 million people have received two doses.