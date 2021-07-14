Bucks look to even up NBA Finals in Game 4

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)–With a win Wednesday night the Milwaukee Bucks can even up the NBA Finals series against the Phoenix Suns and move closer to winning the team’s first championship since 1971.

The Bucks got their first win in an NBA Finals Game since 1974 when they won in Game 3.

Following Sunday night’s game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the third player in NBA Finals history with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in back-to-back Finals games.

Antetokounmpo is the Bucks’ leading scorer averaging just over 34 points per game, he also leads the team in rebounds and blocks.

The Bucks are 2-1 in Game 4s this postseason and have a record of 6-2 in Games 4-7.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals can be watched on WXOW with tip-off at 8 p.m.