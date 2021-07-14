Catered for Kids’ Sake changes to carry-out only due to weather

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Adapting to the changes, the Big Brothers Big Sisters 7 Rivers Region's annual fundraiser created an outdoor event for 2021. Continuing to adapt to the weather, it's now a carry-out only dining event.

BBBS invites the community to stop by and sample food from a handful of local restaurants: Dublin Square, Soula's Cuisina, Radisson Catering, Famous Dave's and Olive Garden. They ask drivers to follow 2nd Street to Vine Street to Front Street and enter the Oktoberfest Grounds by the GrandStay Hotel. Food service begins at 5:30.

An auction event both at the site and online will run until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone can participate in the auction from home by clicking here. Among the items up for bid are an African safari for two and VIP tickets to the Packers-Vikings game on January 2, 2022.

Funds raised from the event go to help cover the BBBS operational costs. In helping create and support matches, the money helps with things like background checks and monthly REACH events that give matches a fun, safe place to connect.

Learn more about the BBBS 7 Rivers Region by clicking here.