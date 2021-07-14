Community donates $500,000 to create Random Acts of Kindness Forever Fund

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) program has been in existence for more than 20 years through the La Crosse Public Education Foundation. Typically they rely on annual funding to provide RAK but on Wednesday they announced that they raised $500,000 through a fundraising campaign. With that money, they've created the RAK Forever Fund.

The Random Acts of Kindness program provides support discreetly for students when they need it. The average cost for the RAK is $30,000 per year. It stretches across 15 schools in the La Crosse School District. In a typical school year, RAK meets students needs more than 2,400 times which allows children to stay focused in school and on being a kid.

Tom Thompson is the co-chair of Random Acts of Kindness Forever Fund Campaign and board president-elect for the La Crosse Public Education Foundation. He's been involved in the La Crosse School District for 45 years but only recently became involved with the Public Education Foundation and Random Acts of Kindness.

"I have to tell you, in the last couple years, it has been one of the greatest joys I have had," said Thompson.

He explained that RAK is anonymous from the point of general information and done on a school to school basis and on an individual-to-individual basis. About half of the money that RAK uses goes to basic needs like clothing, laundry, or hygiene items. Twenty five percent goes to transportation and the other twenty five percent goes to field trips and other experiences. Thompson said his favorite RAK experience was a young lady who got a haircut with the help of the fund.

"I look back to the high school days and middle school days, the peer pressures and all that go on and that need for something like that, to get a haircut that made a young lady feel proud about herself and equal with the peers at school. To get that haircut to look like a million dollars inside and out, very gratifying. That one brings tears to my eyes," said Thompson.

Other RAK funds have provided a bed for a child that didn't have one or hygiene products and clothes for someone in need.

Their original goal with this fundraising campaign was $300,000 but increased to $400,000 when the campaign was publicly announced in January. They announced on Wednesday that $500,000 has been raised by the community through donations and pledges. It allowed the foundation to create the RAK Forever Fund. It is an endowment fund that will generate annual income and be able to provide RAK for years to come.

Thompson said he has been a part of many fundraising campaigns over the years and in the La Crosse area, he has always seen one thing.

"If La Crosse identifies a need, we tackle it. We tackle it ourselves and we typically go well above what that particular need happens to be," said Thompson. "There is such an amazing track record of our community supporting ourselves that I felt in my heart that it was going to be a very successful campaign."

Because so much has been raised, Thompson said they are very close to the fund supporting itself and the annual fundraising can then go to other programs or developing new programs. He said the hearts and souls of the committee members for this campaign played a huge role in collecting these funds.

"Success comes from delivering a message that comes straight from the heart and if I can't sell a program that way, why would people want to buy into that program," asked Thompson.

Wally Gnewikow is the principal at Logan High School. He said this RAK Forever Fund is exciting because there are needs every year for the school's students. He said it is so essential because it helps with any obstacles that might get in the way of a student's education and it allows them to feel like their peers. From covering field trip costs to a cap and gown at graduation, the needs aren't getting any smaller.

The requests for RAK generally come through the staff explained Gnewikow. They get to know the students, understand the needs, and then go to him to make requests.

"The relationship aspect with our staff is so important because often students don't want to ask for what is needed and so we need to find out what those needs are so we can remove those obstacles that they need to be successful in school," said Gnewikow.

To donate or learn more you can visit their campaign website.