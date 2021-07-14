EU to unveil tough climate rules, with tax on foreign firms

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is unveiling new legislation to help meet its pledge to cut emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% by 2030. The “Fit for 55” proposals include a controversial plan to tax foreign companies for the pollution they cause. The rules will involve tougher caps on car emissions and new limits on gases from buildings. The bloc’s emissions trading scheme, under which companies pay for the gases they produce, will be revamped. The aim is to ween Europe off fossil fuels before desperate measures are imposed at some future climatic tipping point. The proposals will be subject to intense debate among countries with diverse energy mixes and face lobbying from industry and environmental groups.