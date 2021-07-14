Evers directs $130 million toward workforce development

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is directing $130 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to help address the state’s worker shortage problem and assist unemployed people searching for a job. The bulk of the money, $100 million, will go toward a workforce innovation program for the development of solutions to workforce challenges the state faced after the COVID-19 pandemic. Another $20 million will go to a worker advancement initiative that will offer about 2,000 unemployed people subsidized employment and skills training opportunities with local employers. And $10 million would go to a program that provides workforce career coaches to help people find jobs.