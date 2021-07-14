Fotis Dulos lawyers banned from discussing case for 40 years

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A new probate court settlement will ban lawyers for the late Fotis Dulos from discussing the disappearance and alleged murder of Dulos’ estranged wife for 40 years. Probate Judge Evelyn Daly in Farmington approved the settlement Tuesday, Hearst Connecticut Media reported. The agreement also requires lawyers Norman Pattis and Kevin Smith to return more than half the $250,000 retainer Dulos gave them shortly before his death. Pattis declined to comment Wednesday. Jennifer Dulos disappeared in May 2019 and her body has never been found. Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in January 2020 and died weeks later after what police called a suicide attempt. He denied any wrongdoing.