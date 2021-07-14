House Republicans post record fundraising ahead of 2022 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The committee charged with helping Republicans wrest control of the House next year raised $45.4 million over the last three months, a record quarterly haul during a year without a national election. That total was bolstered by $20.1 million raised in June, the highest ever monthly off-year total. The fundraising numbers were shared with The Associated Press before a public filing deadline. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last week announced that it had raised $14.4 million in June, bringing its second-quarter total to $36.5 million — its best ever for that stretch.