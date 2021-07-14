‘I came here to fight’: Rare footage of Ethiopia’s Tigray

MEKELE, Ethiopia (AP) — Video obtained by The Associated Press and smuggled out of Ethiopia’s Tigray region gives a rare look at the dramatic turn in a conflict that has threatened to destabilize one of Africa’s most populous and powerful countries. There were months of fear in the regional capital that was occupied by Ethiopian soldiers and forces from neighboring Eritrea who pursued the Tigray regional leaders. Crowds of Mekele residents then rushed to the local security bureau to sign up to fight. The Tigray leaders have rejected the unilateral cease-fire Ethiopia’s government announced as its soldiers retreated. And they vow to clear Tigray of their “enemies.”