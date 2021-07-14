Impactful weather will bring an all-day threat

Out the door, it’s quiet with mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A few areas of sunshine will be possible with sunrise. Then cloud cover will continue to increase as we head into a very impactful weather day.

Round one…

By mid-morning, an organized line of storms will bow into southeastern Minnesota. This will give much of the Coulee Region a stormy lunch rush. This round of storms will push out in the afternoon with scattered activity behind it.

The first round of storms will have the potential to bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Round two…

The morning storms will help to destabilize the atmosphere. However, a cold front will set up across the area and help to bring back an unstable atmosphere. But, this round of storms will be more conditional and will need to be monitored closely. The evening hours are when the second round could develop. These strong to severe storms will give areas south of I-90 a greater chance at this impactful weather.

This round of storms will have the potential to be more potent. A few tornados, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and large hail are all possible.

On top of the severe thunderstorms, flooding could be a large concern as well. Due to morning thunderstorms saturating the ground any additional rainfall could lead to flash flooding. Flooding would potentially occur during the dark hours. Which would make it more difficult to see where flooding is happening.

KNOW BEFORE YOUR GO and make sure to have several ways to get weather alerts!

Behind the severe weather…

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into Thursday morning. Then skies will gradually clear out. Temperatures will be comfortable due to the lack of sunshine. Then into the weekend, the sunshine will be dominant. In addition, there will be plenty of time to warm the temperatures back up.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett