Iran foreign ministry: Iran kidnap plot is ‘imaginary story’

NEW YORK (AP) — An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman says accusations by U.S. authorities that Iran is plotting to kidnap Iranians abroad who criticize the country are “baseless and ridiculous.” The spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, was quoted Wednesday by Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency. It came a day after U.S. federal authorities in New York announced criminal charges against four Iranian intelligence operatives. The authorities say the individuals plotted to kidnap a prominent Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile and take her to Tehran. Khatibzadeh derided the plot as “Hollywood-style scenarios” unworthy of a response.