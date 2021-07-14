Lawyers: Prosecutor won’t charge 17 with pipeline trespass

Lawyers for 17 people arrested at pipeline protests in Louisiana say a local prosecutor has rejected felony trespass charges against them. The Center for Constitutional Rights calls it a major First Amendment victory. District Attorney Bo Duhé did not immediately respond to a call Wednesday requesting comment. The 17 people were arrested under a 2018 law that added pipelines to the list of items considered “critical infrastructure” in Louisiana. The law was passed during a time of protests against the Bayou Bridge pipeline, which was completed in 2019.